Som Datt Finance Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.48 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Net Loss of Som Datt Finance Corporation reported to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 766.67% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.260.03-257.69-1866.67-0.70-0.56-0.71-0.56-0.48-0.52

