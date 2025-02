Yasho Industries has allotted 6,57,895 fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each at a price of Rs 1,890 per equity share, aggregating to Rs 125 crore on preferential basis. Consequent to the allotment, the paid up equity share capital has increased to Rs 12,05,70,950/- (consisting of 1,20,57,095 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each).

