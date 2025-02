Pritika Auto Industries consolidated net profit rises 5.39% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.86% to Rs 80.65 crore

Net profit of Pritika Auto Industries rose 5.39% to Rs 3.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 13.86% to Rs 80.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 70.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.80.6570.8316.5916.4110.208.805.364.893.132.97

