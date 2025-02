Yamuna Syndicate consolidated net profit declines 65.49% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.24% to Rs 14.98 crore

Net profit of Yamuna Syndicate declined 65.49% to Rs 9.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 28.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 3.24% to Rs 14.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 14.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.14.9814.512.071.1710.0028.359.9728.339.7428.22

