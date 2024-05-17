Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sonam standalone net profit rises 189.66% in the March 2024 quarter

Sonam standalone net profit rises 189.66% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 28.32% to Rs 22.20 crore

Net profit of Sonam rose 189.66% to Rs 1.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 28.32% to Rs 22.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 38.00% to Rs 5.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.17% to Rs 87.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 82.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales22.2017.30 28 87.2882.21 6 OPM %14.2810.58 -13.9110.78 - PBDT2.941.42 107 10.017.02 43 PBT2.200.86 156 7.424.88 52 NP1.680.58 190 5.524.00 38

First Published: May 17 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

