Sonam standalone net profit rises 189.66% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 28.32% to Rs 22.20 crore

Net profit of Sonam rose 189.66% to Rs 1.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 28.32% to Rs 22.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 38.00% to Rs 5.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.17% to Rs 87.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 82.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

22.2017.3087.2882.2114.2810.5813.9110.782.941.4210.017.022.200.867.424.881.680.585.524.00

Powered by Capital Market - Live News