Highways Infrastructure Trust reports standalone net loss of Rs 259.54 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 40.62% to Rs 186.42 crore

Net Loss of Highways Infrastructure Trust reported to Rs 259.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 94.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 40.62% to Rs 186.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 132.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 205.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 42.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 57.06% to Rs 506.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 322.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

186.42132.57506.39322.4186.9891.6989.8194.0298.2994.71298.14248.9498.2994.71298.14248.94-259.54-94.05-205.0942.65

Powered by Capital Market - Live News