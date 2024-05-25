Home / Markets / Capital Market News / South Asian Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.28 crore in the March 2024 quarter

South Asian Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.28 crore in the March 2024 quarter

May 25 2024
Sales decline 17.36% to Rs 1.19 crore

Net Loss of South Asian Enterprises reported to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 17.36% to Rs 1.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.66% to Rs 5.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.191.44 -17 5.175.66 -9 OPM %-30.25-18.06 --16.25-21.02 - PBDT-0.10-0.21 52 -0.53-1.05 50 PBT-0.40-0.44 9 -1.35-1.88 28 NP-0.28-0.32 13 -0.88-1.20 27

May 25 2024

