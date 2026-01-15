Home / Markets / Capital Market News / South India Paper Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.37 crore in the December 2025 quarter

South India Paper Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.37 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jan 15 2026 | 6:04 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Sales rise 21.30% to Rs 101.37 crore

Net profit of South India Paper Mills reported to Rs 2.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 3.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 21.30% to Rs 101.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 83.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales101.3783.57 21 OPM %12.015.05 -PBDT7.34-0.54 LP PBT3.17-4.68 LP NP2.37-3.33 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tierra Agrotech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.69 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power consolidated net profit rises 165.77% in the December 2025 quarter

Comfort Fincap consolidated net profit rises 68.38% in the December 2025 quarter

Jio Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 8.75% in the December 2025 quarter

Alok Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 217.63 crore in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Jan 15 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story