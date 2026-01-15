Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jio Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 8.75% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 15 2026 | 5:31 PM IST
Sales rise 105.52% to Rs 900.90 crore

Net profit of Jio Financial Services declined 8.75% to Rs 268.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 294.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 105.52% to Rs 900.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 438.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales900.90438.35 106 OPM %61.6071.49 -PBDT378.64382.98 -1 PBT371.09377.22 -2 NP268.98294.78 -9

First Published: Jan 15 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

