South Indian Bank consolidated net profit rises 9.50% in the December 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 6.19% to Rs 2517.53 croreNet profit of South Indian Bank rose 9.50% to Rs 374.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 342.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Total Operating Income rose 6.19% to Rs 2517.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2370.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income2517.532370.74 6 OPM %65.7565.61 -PBDT504.16462.98 9 PBT504.16462.98 9 NP374.48342.00 9
