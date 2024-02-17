Home / Markets / Capital Market News / South Indian Bank hikes MCLR rates by 10-15 bps

South Indian Bank hikes MCLR rates by 10-15 bps

Last Updated : Feb 17 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
The private lender increased marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) with effect from 20 February 2024.

The overnight MCLR increased by 10 basis points from 9.60% to 9.70%. MCLR for one month also rose by 15 basis points from 9.60% to 9.75%. The interest rates on the three month MCLR was raised from 9.65% to 9.80% and the six month MCLR rate increased from 9.70% to 9.85%, a 15 basis point hike.

The one year MCLR rate rose by 10 basis points from 9.85% to 9.95%. The revised rates will be effective from 20 February 2024.

South Indian Bank provides retail and corporate banking, Para banking activities such as debit card, third party product distribution, in addition to treasury and foreign exchange business. As on 31 December 2020, the bank had a network of 948 Branches and 1182 ATMs across the country.

The banks standalone net profit stood at Rs 305.36 crore in Q3 FY24, steeply higher than Rs 102.75 crore posted in Q3 FY23. Total income of the bank increased 41.44% YoY to Rs 2,636.50 crore during the quarter.

Shares of South Indian Bank rose 0.12% to end at Rs 34.58 on Friday, 16 February 2024.

First Published: Feb 17 2024 | 3:30 PM IST

