Motilal Oswal Finvest standalone net profit declines 87.46% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 71.81% to Rs 99.54 crore

Net profit of Motilal Oswal Finvest declined 87.46% to Rs 28.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 227.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 71.81% to Rs 99.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 353.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.99.54353.1392.9998.2637.47278.2837.39278.2128.57227.86

