TMF Holdings reports standalone net loss of Rs 1960.26 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.51% to Rs 28.32 crore

Net Loss of TMF Holdings reported to Rs 1960.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 41.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.51% to Rs 28.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 26.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.28.3226.84-7059.5795.34-2064.54-41.01-2064.63-41.10-1960.26-41.10

