Southern Gas standalone net profit rises 65.52% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.23% to Rs 7.45 crore

Net profit of Southern Gas rose 65.52% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 2.23% to Rs 7.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.7.457.6216.2411.151.481.191.040.680.960.58

