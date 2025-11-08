AVI Polymers standalone net profit rises 5625.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 294900.00% to Rs 29.50 crore

Net profit of AVI Polymers rose 5625.00% to Rs 2.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 294900.00% to Rs 29.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.29.500.019.76-500.003.070.053.070.052.290.04

Powered by Capital Market - Live News