Southern Magnesium & Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 66.67% to Rs 0.58 crore

Net loss of Southern Magnesium & Chemicals reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 66.67% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.0.581.74-15.5222.41-0.040.50-0.050.48-0.040.35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News