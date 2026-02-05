Southern Magnesium & Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 66.67% to Rs 0.58 croreNet loss of Southern Magnesium & Chemicals reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 66.67% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.581.74 -67 OPM %-15.5222.41 -PBDT-0.040.50 PL PBT-0.050.48 PL NP-0.040.35 PL
