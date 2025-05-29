Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ravi Leela Granites reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Ravi Leela Granites reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 6:03 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 107.83% to Rs 16.19 crore

Net Loss of Ravi Leela Granites reported to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 107.83% to Rs 16.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.21 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 31.05% to Rs 41.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 31.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales16.197.79 108 41.2431.47 31 OPM %1.30-12.58 --0.0510.07 - PBDT-0.29-1.51 81 -1.812.12 PL PBT-0.78-1.99 61 -3.750.13 PL NP-0.23-2.01 89 -3.21-0.60 -435

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Consolidated Finvest & Holdings standalone net profit rises 40.50% in the March 2025 quarter

Samkrg Pistons & Rings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Bihar Sponge Iron standalone net profit declines 25.17% in the March 2025 quarter

Denta Water & Infra Solutions consolidated net profit declines 49.26% in the March 2025 quarter

Enviro Infra Engineers consolidated net profit rises 27.22% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 29 2025 | 5:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story