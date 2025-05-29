Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kanel Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Kanel Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 6:03 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Kanel Industries reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2025 and during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2025 and during the previous year ended March 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ravi Leela Granites reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Consolidated Finvest & Holdings standalone net profit rises 40.50% in the March 2025 quarter

Samkrg Pistons & Rings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Bihar Sponge Iron standalone net profit declines 25.17% in the March 2025 quarter

Denta Water & Infra Solutions consolidated net profit declines 49.26% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 29 2025 | 5:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story