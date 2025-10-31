Steelcast standalone net profit rises 74.64% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 41.54% to Rs 106.65 crore

Net profit of Steelcast rose 74.64% to Rs 23.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 13.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 41.54% to Rs 106.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 75.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.106.6575.3528.3325.2334.1221.0330.9417.8923.2113.29

