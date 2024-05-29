Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Spenta International standalone net profit declines 42.17% in the March 2024 quarter

Spenta International standalone net profit declines 42.17% in the March 2024 quarter

May 29 2024
Sales decline 13.53% to Rs 9.14 crore

Net profit of Spenta International declined 42.17% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 13.53% to Rs 9.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 4.35% to Rs 1.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 33.52% to Rs 35.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 52.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales9.1410.57 -14 35.1552.87 -34 OPM %12.3614.10 -8.366.30 - PBDT0.961.16 -17 2.412.38 1 PBT0.720.88 -18 1.461.28 14 NP0.480.83 -42 1.101.15 -4

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

