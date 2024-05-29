Spenta International standalone net profit declines 42.17% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 13.53% to Rs 9.14 crore

Net profit of Spenta International declined 42.17% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 13.53% to Rs 9.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 4.35% to Rs 1.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 33.52% to Rs 35.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 52.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

9.1410.5735.1552.8712.3614.108.366.300.961.162.412.380.720.881.461.280.480.831.101.15

