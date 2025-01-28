SpiceJet set to include its first grounded Boeing 737 MAX aircraft into operation

SpiceJet is set to re-induct its first ungrounded Boeing 737 MAX aircraft into operations starting 29 January, 2025. Grounded for several months, the aircraft's return marks a significant milestone in the airline's fleet restoration and operational enhancement efforts.

To facilitate the restoration of its MAX fleet, SpiceJet recently entered into services agreements with StandardAero Inc., a leading US-based engine maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) provider, and CFM International, Inc., the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) for LEAP-1B engines.

Under its ongoing fleet restoration plan, the airline aims to bring ten aircraft, including four Boeing 737 MAX planes, back into service by mid-April 2025 and this is the first 737 MAX aircraft to be brought back under the exercise.

The addition of the MAX aircraft will enable SpiceJet to operate to high-demand markets such as Jeddah and Riyadh without any operational restrictions. The induction of these fuel-efficient planes will result in significant cost savings due to the MAX's reduced fuel consumption, lower maintenance requirements, and higher aircraft utilization, all of which will contribute to further optimizing the airline's operations.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News