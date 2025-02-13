Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SPML India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.45 crore in the December 2024 quarter

SPML India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.45 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 6:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 28.57% to Rs 0.05 crore

Net profit of SPML India reported to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 28.57% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.050.07 -29 OPM %900.000 -PBDT0.450 0 PBT0.450 0 NP0.450 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Kiri Industries consolidated net profit rises 31.45% in the December 2024 quarter

Modison consolidated net profit rises 42.40% in the December 2024 quarter

Mohindra Fasteners consolidated net profit declines 17.04% in the December 2024 quarter

Mishtann Foods consolidated net profit declines 21.60% in the December 2024 quarter

Munoth Communication reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 6:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story