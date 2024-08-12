Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

SPML Infra consolidated net profit rises 2773.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 5:19 PM IST
Sales decline 41.20% to Rs 206.76 crore

Net profit of SPML Infra rose 2773.33% to Rs 12.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 41.20% to Rs 206.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 351.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales206.76351.62 -41 OPM %5.57-0.28 -PBDT16.321.21 1249 PBT15.990.55 2807 NP12.930.45 2773

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 5:00 PM IST

