SPML Infra consolidated net profit rises 2773.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 41.20% to Rs 206.76 crore

Net profit of SPML Infra rose 2773.33% to Rs 12.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 41.20% to Rs 206.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 351.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.206.76351.625.57-0.2816.321.2115.990.5512.930.45

