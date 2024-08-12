ITI reports consolidated net loss of Rs 91.31 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 231.11% to Rs 519.98 crore

Net Loss of ITI reported to Rs 91.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 102.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 231.11% to Rs 519.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 157.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.519.98157.04-2.47-31.30-50.96-90.78-64.84-102.81-91.31-102.81

