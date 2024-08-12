Hindustan Oil Exploration Company consolidated net profit declines 36.55% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 18.77% to Rs 136.15 croreNet profit of Hindustan Oil Exploration Company declined 36.55% to Rs 41.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 66.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 18.77% to Rs 136.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 167.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales136.15167.61 -19 OPM %45.8253.80 -PBDT66.9787.66 -24 PBT48.5067.61 -28 NP41.9266.07 -37
