Hindustan Oil Exploration Company consolidated net profit declines 36.55% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 5:18 PM IST
Sales decline 18.77% to Rs 136.15 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Oil Exploration Company declined 36.55% to Rs 41.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 66.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 18.77% to Rs 136.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 167.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales136.15167.61 -19 OPM %45.8253.80 -PBDT66.9787.66 -24 PBT48.5067.61 -28 NP41.9266.07 -37

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 5:00 PM IST

