SPML Infra to delist from Calcutta Stock Exchange

The Board of SPML Infra approved Voluntary Delisting of Equity Shares under Regulation 6 of SEBI (Delisting of Equity shares) Regulation 2021 form Calcutta Stock Exchange by passing Resolution by Circulation on 28 June 2025.

However the shares of the Company will continue to be listed and traded on other Stock Exchange having nationwide terminal i.e. BSE and NSE

