BSE SME Abram Food recovers after weak debut

Shares of Abram Food were trading at Rs 94.92 on the BSE, a discount of 3.14% compared with the issue price of Rs 98.

The scrip was listed at Rs 90.40, a discount of 7.76% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock was currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 94.92 and a low of Rs 86.01. About 8.69 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Abram Food's IPO was subscribed 27.14 times. The issue opened for bidding on 24 June 2025 and it closed on 26 June 2025. The price of the IPO was set at Rs 98 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 14,28,000 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 67.33% from 93.14% pre-issue. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for capital expenditure for purchase of machineries, funding of working capital requirements of the company, issue related expenses in relation to issue and general corporate purposes. Abram Food is engaged in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and selling chana, chana dal, besan, edible oil, spices, and flour (atta) under its own brand, "KHERLIWALA." It manufactures, trades, and sells these products to its network of distributors. By prioritizing traditional processing techniques and in-house manufacturing practices, the company ensures that each product captures the authentic taste of Rajasthan, delighting consumers with every bite. As of 31 March 2025, the company had a total of 18 employees.