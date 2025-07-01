Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nesco edges higher after board OKs capex proposal worth Rs 3,500 crore

Nesco edges higher after board OKs capex proposal worth Rs 3,500 crore

Image
Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Nesco rose 2.19% to Rs 1192.25 after the company said that its board has approved a capex of up to Rs 3,500 crore for for development of Tower 2 in IT Park at Nesco Center, Goregaon.

In March this year, Nesco had announced the receipt of intimation of disapproval (IOD) from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for the development of proposed Tower 2 in IT Park at Nesco Center, Goregaon (East), Mumbai.

The IOD is a crucial preliminary approval from the local authorities for development/redevelopment of a property.

In regulatory filing made post market hours yesterday, Nesco stated that following the receipt of the said IOD, the board at its meeting held on 30 June 2025 has reviewed and approved a capex of upto Rs 3,500 crore.

These funds, being earmarked for development of Tower 2, would be utilised over a period of six years subject to receipt of timely statutory approvals.

The funding for this project shall primarily be done from internal accruals.

Nesco is mainly engaged in licensing premises in IT park buildings and providing related services, licensing premises for exhibitions and providing services to the organisers, manufacturing of machines and capital equipment, and hospitality and catering services.

The company reported 15.70% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 88.61 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 105.12 crore posted in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations rose 1.60% YoY to Rs 192.01 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

BSE SME Icon Facilitators loses footing on listing day

SSWL slumps as net turnover slides 3% YoY in June 2025

Bank of Maharashtra gains for third consecutive session

Indian Overseas Bank spurts 1.87%, rises for third straight session

Central Bank of India spurts 2.34%, gains for third straight session

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 1:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story