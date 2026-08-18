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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SPR Auto Technologies India gains on launching QIP

SPR Auto Technologies rose 1.42% to Rs 4,507.40 after the company announced the opening of its qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue and fixed the floor price at Rs 4,438.20 per equity share.

The company's Finance and Investment Committee approved the opening of the issue on 17 August 2026 and approved the preliminary placement document dated the same day.

The floor price of Rs 4,438.20 per share is at a discount of 0.14% to the scrip's previous closing price of Rs 4,444.25 on the BSE.

The company may offer a discount of not more than 5% on the floor price so calculated for the issue. The issue price will be determined in consultation with the bookrunning lead managers appointed for the issue. The company proposes to issue equity shares through the QIP for an aggregate amount of up to Rs 1,000 crore, inclusive of such premium as may be fixed, if any.

SPR Auto Technologies is primarily engaged in the manufacturing of pistons, piston pins, piston rings and engine valves for various automotive companies in the domestic and export markets.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 8% to Rs 144.40 crore on a 53.06% surge in revenue from operations to Rs 1,474.40 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

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First Published: Aug 18 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

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