Mudunuru has secured a contract for the provision of Indian Overseas Bank's (IOB) SMS Aggregating Solution, awarded by BSNL, Chennai Telephones, spanning a duration of three years.

The solution is anticipated to experience growth over the contract term, aligning with the anticipated increase in SMS volumes for the bank. The value of the contract is Rs 1 crore.

