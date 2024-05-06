Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Styrenix Performance Materials standalone net profit rises 16.31% in the March 2024 quarter

Styrenix Performance Materials standalone net profit rises 16.31% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 06 2024 | 5:22 PM IST
Sales decline 2.69% to Rs 598.71 crore

Net profit of Styrenix Performance Materials rose 16.31% to Rs 49.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 42.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.69% to Rs 598.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 615.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.38% to Rs 173.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 183.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.33% to Rs 2222.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2372.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales598.71615.29 -3 2222.172372.27 -6 OPM %12.0010.77 -11.8611.60 - PBDT73.6467.83 9 270.04284.98 -5 PBT64.4358.23 11 233.26246.96 -6 NP49.3642.44 16 173.17183.01 -5

First Published: May 06 2024 | 3:29 PM IST

