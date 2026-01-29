SRG Housing Finance Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Digicontent Ltd, N K Industries Ltd, Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd and Damodar Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 January 2026.

Digicontent Ltd, N K Industries Ltd, Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd and Damodar Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 January 2026.

SRG Housing Finance Ltd lost 12.49% to Rs 262.5 at 14:12 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 8 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 327 shares in the past one month.

Digicontent Ltd tumbled 10.63% to Rs 26.24. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 11303 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2690 shares in the past one month. N K Industries Ltd crashed 10.00% to Rs 63. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 533 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52 shares in the past one month. Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd corrected 9.90% to Rs 475.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 32923 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6522 shares in the past one month.