Saboo Sodium Chloro reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.73 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 50.32% to Rs 18.97 crore

Net Loss of Saboo Sodium Chloro reported to Rs 1.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 5.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 50.32% to Rs 18.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 155.56% to Rs 0.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.92% to Rs 51.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 49.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

