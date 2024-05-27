Star Delta Transformers standalone net profit declines 39.43% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.66% to Rs 38.28 crore

Net profit of Star Delta Transformers declined 39.43% to Rs 2.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.66% to Rs 38.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 40.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 93.06% to Rs 11.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 96.43% to Rs 140.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 71.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

38.2840.15140.1571.357.7310.649.367.673.784.6615.738.473.674.4815.027.692.123.5011.125.76

