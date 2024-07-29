Adani Total Gas consolidated net profit rises 14.39% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.47% to Rs 1145.49 croreNet profit of Adani Total Gas rose 14.39% to Rs 171.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 150.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.47% to Rs 1145.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1056.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1145.491056.06 8 OPM %25.7423.46 -PBDT277.45234.07 19 PBT231.73201.32 15 NP171.84150.22 14
