Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Total Gas consolidated net profit rises 14.39% in the June 2024 quarter

Adani Total Gas consolidated net profit rises 14.39% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 29 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 8.47% to Rs 1145.49 crore

Net profit of Adani Total Gas rose 14.39% to Rs 171.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 150.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.47% to Rs 1145.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1056.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1145.491056.06 8 OPM %25.7423.46 -PBDT277.45234.07 19 PBT231.73201.32 15 NP171.84150.22 14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty off record highs; L&T, UltraTech shine; Titan, Airtel slip

LIVE news: Supreme Court refuses to stay Patna HC order scrapping 65% caste-based quota in Bihar

Like Abhimanyu, India trapped in new chakravyuh: Rahul Gandhi on Budget

Olympics triathlon cancelled: What is the controversy surrounding Seine?

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 3: Manu-Sarabjot in finals; Satwik-Chiraj match cancelled

First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 2:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story