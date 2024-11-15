Univastu India consolidated net profit rises 106.71% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 72.81% to Rs 42.39 crore

Net profit of Univastu India rose 106.71% to Rs 3.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 72.81% to Rs 42.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 24.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.42.3924.5320.0516.677.543.227.262.893.081.49

