Univastu India consolidated net profit rises 106.71% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 72.81% to Rs 42.39 croreNet profit of Univastu India rose 106.71% to Rs 3.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 72.81% to Rs 42.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 24.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales42.3924.53 73 OPM %20.0516.67 -PBDT7.543.22 134 PBT7.262.89 151 NP3.081.49 107
