Monte Carlo Fashions consolidated net profit declines 39.41% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.42% to Rs 219.70 croreNet profit of Monte Carlo Fashions declined 39.41% to Rs 8.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 13.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 3.42% to Rs 219.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 212.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales219.70212.43 3 OPM %12.9016.04 -PBDT25.5230.46 -16 PBT10.9117.78 -39 NP8.0413.27 -39
