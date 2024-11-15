Monte Carlo Fashions consolidated net profit declines 39.41% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.42% to Rs 219.70 crore

Net profit of Monte Carlo Fashions declined 39.41% to Rs 8.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 13.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 3.42% to Rs 219.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 212.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.219.70212.4312.9016.0425.5230.4610.9117.788.0413.27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News