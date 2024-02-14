Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Standard Surfactants standalone net profit rises 228.57% in the December 2023 quarter

Standard Surfactants standalone net profit rises 228.57% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 9:38 AM IST
Sales decline 4.06% to Rs 32.41 crore

Net profit of Standard Surfactants rose 228.57% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 4.06% to Rs 32.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 33.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales32.4133.78 -4 OPM %1.080.92 -PBDT0.550.31 77 PBT0.450.20 125 NP0.460.14 229

First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 7:52 AM IST

