Star Housing Finance standalone net profit declines 75.98% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.59% to Rs 25.82 croreNet profit of Star Housing Finance declined 75.98% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 9.59% to Rs 25.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 23.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales25.8223.56 10 OPM %57.3665.32 -PBDT1.192.70 -56 PBT0.772.51 -69 NP0.492.04 -76
