Star Housing Finance standalone net profit declines 75.98% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.59% to Rs 25.82 crore

Net profit of Star Housing Finance declined 75.98% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 9.59% to Rs 25.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 23.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.25.8223.5657.3665.321.192.700.772.510.492.04

