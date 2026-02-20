Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam reports standalone net loss of Rs 1158.21 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam reports standalone net loss of Rs 1158.21 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 20 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Sales decline 7.01% to Rs 4815.30 crore

Net Loss of Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam reported to Rs 1158.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 757.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 7.01% to Rs 4815.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5178.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales4815.305178.26 -7 OPM %10.4714.98 -PBDT-486.02-114.53 -324 PBT-1017.47-619.56 -64 NP-1158.21-757.81 -53

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Credifin standalone net profit declines 1.69% in the December 2025 quarter

Ace Men Engg Works reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2025 quarter

GIFT Nifty hints at green start for equities; US-Iran tensions continue to escalate

Economic Buzz: US trade deficit widens to $70.3 billion in December

Stock Alert: RailTel Corp, Texmaco Rail & Engineering, GHV Infra Projects, IIFL Finance

First Published: Feb 20 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story