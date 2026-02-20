Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam reports standalone net loss of Rs 1158.21 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.01% to Rs 4815.30 crore

Net Loss of Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam reported to Rs 1158.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 757.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 7.01% to Rs 4815.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5178.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.4815.305178.2610.4714.98-486.02-114.53-1017.47-619.56-1158.21-757.81

