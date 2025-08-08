Ambika Cotton Mills standalone net profit declines 26.06% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 8.18% to Rs 191.98 crore

Net profit of Ambika Cotton Mills declined 26.06% to Rs 15.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 21.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 8.18% to Rs 191.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 209.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.191.98209.0914.0316.1926.1935.5721.3129.8515.9221.53

