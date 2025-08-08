Kuantum Papers standalone net profit declines 68.42% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 20.44% to Rs 221.92 crore

Net profit of Kuantum Papers declined 68.42% to Rs 12.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 38.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 20.44% to Rs 221.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 278.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.221.92278.9418.2025.6631.4463.4816.2450.9612.0638.19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News