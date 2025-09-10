State Bank of India spurts 1.53%, up for third straight session

State Bank of India is quoting at Rs 821.2, up 1.53% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 6.84% in last one year as compared to a 0.23% gain in NIFTY and a 7.01% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

State Bank of India rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 821.2, up 1.53% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.43% on the day, quoting at 24976.45. The Sensex is at 81456.46, up 0.44%. State Bank of India has dropped around 0.27% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which State Bank of India is a constituent, has dropped around 1.67% in last one month and is currently quoting at 54216.1, up 0.68% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 39.52 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 60.6 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 825.35, up 1.7% on the day. State Bank of India is up 6.84% in last one year as compared to a 0.23% gain in NIFTY and a 7.01% gain in the Nifty Bank index.