Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty above 24,950; realty shares in demand

Nifty above 24,950; realty shares in demand

Image
Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 1:07 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The domestic equity benchmarks traded with substantial gains in the early afternoon trade amid positive global cues. Investor sentiment stayed buoyant on hopes of easing India-U.S. diplomatic tensions and rate-cut expectations from the U.S. Federal Reserve next week.

The Nifty traded above the 24,950 mark. Realty shares advanced after declining in the past trading session.

At 11:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 410.52 points or 0.51% to 81,512.04. The Nifty 50 index added 126.35 points or 0.48% to 24,991.70.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index advanced 0.79% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.80%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,537 shares rose and 1,441 shares fell. A total of 165 shares were unchanged.

Fitch Ratings:

Global ratings agency Fitch Ratings has revised its growth forecast for India, raising its projection for the fiscal year ending March 2026 (FY26) to 6.9 percent, up from the previous 6.5 percent.

India-US Trade Deal

US President Trump indicated progress in India-US trade negotiations, a move that could lift sentiment in Indian equities. He expressed confidence in concluding discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who underscored the strategic importance of the India-US partnership.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.21% to 10.71. The Nifty 30 September 2025 futures were trading at 25,082.70, at a premium of 91 points as compared with the spot at 24,991.70.

The Nifty option chain for the 30 September 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 59.7 lakh contracts at the 25,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 48 lakh contracts was seen at 25,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index rose 1.62% to 888.10. The index fell 0.30% in past trading session.

Raymond (up 2.65%), Brigade Enterprises (up 2.32%), Anant Raj (up 2.28%), Sobha (up 1.9%) and Godrej Properties (up 1.5%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 0.96%), Lodha Developers (up 0.85%), DLF (up 0.66%) rose.

On the other hand, Phoenix Mills (down 0.31%), Oberoi Realty (down 0.14%) edged lower.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Kellton Tech Solutions jumped 7.59% after the company announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Hungary-based E-Group ICT Software Zrt to collaborate on an AI Project under the EU India Framework Agreement.

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy advanced 1.67% after the company announced that it has secured a letter of award (LoA) worth about Rs 415 crore from a leading private independent power producer (IPP).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rajesh Power Services rises after securing Rs 143-cr turnkey order from DGVCL

Faze Three Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Avanti Feeds Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Sterling and Wilson jumps after securing Rs 415 cr solar project order

Hero MotoCorp passes benefits of GST 2.0 reforms to customers

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 12:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story