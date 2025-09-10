Nifty above 24,950; realty shares in demand

The Nifty traded above the 24,950 mark. Realty shares advanced after declining in the past trading session.
At 11:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 410.52 points or 0.51% to 81,512.04. The Nifty 50 index added 126.35 points or 0.48% to 24,991.70.
The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index advanced 0.79% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.80%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,537 shares rose and 1,441 shares fell. A total of 165 shares were unchanged.
Fitch Ratings:
Global ratings agency Fitch Ratings has revised its growth forecast for India, raising its projection for the fiscal year ending March 2026 (FY26) to 6.9 percent, up from the previous 6.5 percent.
India-US Trade Deal
US President Trump indicated progress in India-US trade negotiations, a move that could lift sentiment in Indian equities. He expressed confidence in concluding discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who underscored the strategic importance of the India-US partnership.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.21% to 10.71. The Nifty 30 September 2025 futures were trading at 25,082.70, at a premium of 91 points as compared with the spot at 24,991.70.
The Nifty option chain for the 30 September 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 59.7 lakh contracts at the 25,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 48 lakh contracts was seen at 25,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Realty index rose 1.62% to 888.10. The index fell 0.30% in past trading session.
Raymond (up 2.65%), Brigade Enterprises (up 2.32%), Anant Raj (up 2.28%), Sobha (up 1.9%) and Godrej Properties (up 1.5%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 0.96%), Lodha Developers (up 0.85%), DLF (up 0.66%) rose.
On the other hand, Phoenix Mills (down 0.31%), Oberoi Realty (down 0.14%) edged lower.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Kellton Tech Solutions jumped 7.59% after the company announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Hungary-based E-Group ICT Software Zrt to collaborate on an AI Project under the EU India Framework Agreement.
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy advanced 1.67% after the company announced that it has secured a letter of award (LoA) worth about Rs 415 crore from a leading private independent power producer (IPP).
