Department of Telecom DoT cuts security test evaluation fees up to 95%

In a move to enhance ease of doing business and reduce the compliance burden on the telecom and ICT sectors, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has announced a sharp reduction of up to 95% in the security test evaluation fees for telecom and ICT products. Effective from August 01, 2025, this revised fee structure under the Communication Security Certification Scheme (ComSec) is aimed at making the security certification process more affordable for domestic manufacturers especially MSMEs. The security test evaluation fees, previously ranging from Rs 2,00,000 to Rs 3,50,000 depending on the equipment category, have now been drastically reduced. Under the revised structure, fees for Group A equipment drop to Rs 10,000 from Rs 200,000, Group B to Rs 20,000 from Rs 200,000, Group C to Rs 30,000 from Rs 250,000, and Group D to Rs 50,000 from Rs 350,000. This will significantly reduce the financial strain on telecom/ICT product manufacturers, including domestic players.

