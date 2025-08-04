Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Department of Telecom DoT cuts security test evaluation fees up to 95%

Department of Telecom DoT cuts security test evaluation fees up to 95%

Image
Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 6:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
In a move to enhance ease of doing business and reduce the compliance burden on the telecom and ICT sectors, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has announced a sharp reduction of up to 95% in the security test evaluation fees for telecom and ICT products. Effective from August 01, 2025, this revised fee structure under the Communication Security Certification Scheme (ComSec) is aimed at making the security certification process more affordable for domestic manufacturers especially MSMEs. The security test evaluation fees, previously ranging from Rs 2,00,000 to Rs 3,50,000 depending on the equipment category, have now been drastically reduced. Under the revised structure, fees for Group A equipment drop to Rs 10,000 from Rs 200,000, Group B to Rs 20,000 from Rs 200,000, Group C to Rs 30,000 from Rs 250,000, and Group D to Rs 50,000 from Rs 350,000. This will significantly reduce the financial strain on telecom/ICT product manufacturers, including domestic players.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sensex settles 419 pts higher; Nifty ends above 24,700 level; metal shares shine

Benchmarks snap 2-day losses, Nifty ends above 24,700

All E Technologies consolidated net profit rises 2.43% in the June 2025 quarter

Wealth First Portfolio Managers consolidated net profit rises 13.92% in the June 2025 quarter

Mercantile Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.87 crore in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 6:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story