Mahindra & Mahindra receives affirmation in credit ratings from ICRA

Mahindra & Mahindra has received affirmation in credit ratings from ICRA as under:

Non convertible debenture programme (Rs 500 crore) - ICRA AAA; Stable

Long term non fund based facilities (Rs 42.50 crore) - ICRA AAA; Stable

Short term non fund based facilities (Rs 400 crore) - ICRA A1+

Powered by Capital Market - Live News