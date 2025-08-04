India's e-mobility sector has undergone a significant transformation over the past decade says NITI Aayog

Indias e-mobility sector has undergone a significant transformation over the past decade, NITI Aayog stated in a latest update. Once accounting for just 0.5% of total vehicle sales in 2018, EVs rose to 7.7% of new vehicle sales in 2024, with over 6.5 million EVs operating on Indian roads as on June 2025. This growth has been fuelled by a combination of policy incentives, private sector investment and consumer demand for cleaner and more affordable mobility. In calendar year 2024 alone, EV sales grew by 27% year-on-year to reach 2.03 million units, with 2Ws continuing to dominate the market at 59% of total EV sales. The growing market share reflects the increasing acceptance of e-mobility, especially in urban and peri-urban transport. Delhi, Maharashtra and Chandigarh have emerged as overall frontrunners in the first India Electric Mobility Index (IEMI), launched by NITI Aayog on Monday.

