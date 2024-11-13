Steel Authority of India Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Steel Authority of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 112.52, down 1.45% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 27.29% in last one year as compared to a 20.25% rally in NIFTY and a 30.31% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Steel Authority of India Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 112.52, down 1.45% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.94% on the day, quoting at 23659.1. The Sensex is at 78018.99, down 0.83%.Steel Authority of India Ltd has eased around 16.24% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Steel Authority of India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 10.64% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9078.5, down 2.5% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 136.27 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 210.67 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 111.97, down 2.21% on the day. Steel Authority of India Ltd jumped 27.29% in last one year as compared to a 20.25% rally in NIFTY and a 30.31% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 16.71 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News