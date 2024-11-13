Adani Enterprises Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Adani Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 2833.25, down 1.28% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 27.31% in last one year as compared to a 20.25% rally in NIFTY and a 30.31% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Adani Enterprises Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2833.25, down 1.28% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.94% on the day, quoting at 23659.1. The Sensex is at 78018.99, down 0.83%.Adani Enterprises Ltd has lost around 8.64% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Adani Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 10.64% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9078.5, down 2.5% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.71 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.49 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2833.35, down 1.35% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 121.11 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

