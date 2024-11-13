Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd is quoting at Rs 3531.25, down 0.26% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 20.5% in last one year as compared to a 20.25% rally in NIFTY and a 30.31% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3531.25, down 0.26% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.94% on the day, quoting at 23659.1. The Sensex is at 78018.99, down 0.83%.Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd has eased around 2.13% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 10.64% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9078.5, down 2.5% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8308 shares today, compared to the daily average of 17387 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 43.02 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

